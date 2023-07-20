Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.81. The company had a trading volume of 163,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

