Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.80 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,485,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

