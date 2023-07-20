Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,041,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 702,235 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 646,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 182,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,053. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

