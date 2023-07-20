Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after buying an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.69. 769,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,919. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average of $180.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

