Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARMP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 841.24% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.