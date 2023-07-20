Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 12,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

