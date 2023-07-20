Arweave (AR) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $194.64 million and $5.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00019620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,706.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.63 or 0.00816756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00127392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.