ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $3,135,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,330,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 128,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ASA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,695. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

