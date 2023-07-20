ASD Reaches Market Cap of $38.99 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.99 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.21 or 1.00088362 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05943156 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,189,826.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

