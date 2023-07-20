ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $233,000. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in ASML by 12.0% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 36,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in ASML by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $715.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

