ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $800.00. 426,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,407 shares.The stock last traded at $694.33 and had previously closed at $715.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.05. The company has a market cap of $273.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

