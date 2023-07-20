Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.45

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.