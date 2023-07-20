Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH):
- 7/17/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/4/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 0.3 %
AWH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,426. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspira Women’s Health
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.