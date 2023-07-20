Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH):

7/17/2023 – Aspira Women’s Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 0.3 %

AWH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,426. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

