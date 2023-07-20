ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.15%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 56,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,742. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Featured Stories

