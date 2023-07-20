Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 167,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

