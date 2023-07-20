Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.
ATRO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 167,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.61.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
