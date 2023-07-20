AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.98

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.49. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 3,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

