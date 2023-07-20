Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 6.3 %

ATLKY opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.