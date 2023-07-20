Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. 111,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 400,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CEO Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

