AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

