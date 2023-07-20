AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AudioEye Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.06. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 818,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

