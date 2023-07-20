Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 3,579,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,636,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 361.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

About Aurora Cannabis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Stories

