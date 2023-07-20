Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,198 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after acquiring an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $182.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.20.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

