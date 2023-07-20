Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,404 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.12.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

