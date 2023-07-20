Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,684 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Ameren makes up about 6.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

