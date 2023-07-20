Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

ADSK opened at $219.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541,567 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

