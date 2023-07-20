Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %
ADSK opened at $219.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541,567 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
