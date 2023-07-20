Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

ATHM stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autohome by 14,995.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

