AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $109,447.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,951,768 shares of company stock valued at $32,578,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 680.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,037,000 after buying an additional 551,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.