AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 811,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AxoGen Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 108,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen
In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AxoGen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,657,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 109,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
