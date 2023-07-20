Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.01. Axtel shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,415 shares changing hands.

Axtel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, provides ICT solutions for enterprise, government, and mass-markets operators in Mexico. It offers connectivity, managed network, collaboration, cloud, systems integration, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and mobility services, as well as fiber to tower, long-haul, internet, spectrum for links, data center connect, metro access, and colocation services.

