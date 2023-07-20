Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.06 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.35.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

