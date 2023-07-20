AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 303,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 119,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,724. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.35.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -34.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

