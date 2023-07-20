Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $197.05 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002821 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,584,943,429,114,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,584,943,429,114,112 with 151,783,705,024,182,976 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,299,590.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

