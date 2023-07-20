Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Stock Up 5.2 %

Badger Meter stock traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. Badger Meter has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.