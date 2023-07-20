Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.76.
Baidu Trading Down 0.4 %
BIDU opened at $143.70 on Friday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
