Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $75,893.95 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 40,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $75,893.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,603,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,861.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 200,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

Bakkt Stock Performance

NYSE BKKT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $499.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,057.17% and a positive return on equity of 133.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bakkt by 67.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 60.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bakkt by 57.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,460,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Featured Stories

