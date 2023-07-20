Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0841 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

