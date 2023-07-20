Bank First Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $49.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. Analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

