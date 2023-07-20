Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million.

Bank First Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFC opened at $85.99 on Thursday. Bank First has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $893.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

About Bank First

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 85,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,927,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank First by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank First by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

