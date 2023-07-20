Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million.
NASDAQ BFC opened at $85.99 on Thursday. Bank First has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $893.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
