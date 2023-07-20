Bank of America Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.7 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.