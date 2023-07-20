Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,018,367. The company has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.
BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
