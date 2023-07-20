Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.