Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
