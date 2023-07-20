Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

