Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

