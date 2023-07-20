Barclays Begins Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $99.44 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,486.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

