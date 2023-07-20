Barclays Begins Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $395.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

