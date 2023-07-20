Barclays Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $38.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTAI. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

FTAI stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 440.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 350,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 71,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

