Barclays Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 54.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 149.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

