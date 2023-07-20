Barclays Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $89.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:TRGP opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Targa Resources Company Profile
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
