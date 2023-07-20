Barclays Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $89.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

