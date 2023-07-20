Barclays Raises Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $115.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,691,000 after acquiring an additional 163,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,031,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

